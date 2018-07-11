Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has called for a multi-stakeholder buy-in in the war against corruption across Africa, calling on private and public sector players to adopt innovative preventive approaches to check the ugly trend.

Obaseki, who said this on the occasion of the commemoration of the Africa Anti-Corruption Day, noted that there was need for strong institutions equipped with durable structures to assure transparency, accountability and responsiveness in governance in the public or private sphere.

According to him, “On this day, it is important to note that corruption is one of the most serious governance challenges the continent is facing today and its far-reaching implications are there for all to see, from failed policies, to truncated dreams, to being home to countries with very troubling development indices.

“But on a day like this, we are reminded that there is hope of redemption if we can muster the courage to do what is right and strengthen institutions for transparency and accountability and entrench innovative, preventive policies to stem the spread and depth of corrupt practices.”

He noted that the state government has worked assiduously to entrench policy reforms that do not only cut the incidence of corruption but also deepen development for the benefit of Edo people.

He said the Edo State Public Procurement Agency, which was set up in 2012, has been at the forefront of efforts in eliminating sharp practices in public procurement, and has been on a campaign trail to train government officials on best practices.

He added that reforms on transparency have ensured that the state’s budget is available to the public, and government agencies are accessible and responsive to the needs of the people.

He stressed that the state government will continue to build on the work of the agency and fashion more policies to deepen transparency in governance.

He called on Nigerians to support the Federal Government’s fight against corruption, noting that considerable progress can only be attained when citizens internalize the campaign and are transparent and accountable in their dealings with public and private institutions.