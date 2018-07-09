A former Super Eagles coach, Festus Onigbinde is impressed with the charity work that ex-international, Paul Okoku in championing through the Greater Tomorrow Children’s Foundation (GTCF).

Since the launch of the GTCF at a colourful and well-attended ceremony in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on April 17, 2014, the charity-based organisation has brought smiles to the faces of less-privileged persons and kids in the society, through the many laudable life-touching programmes it has conducted in various parts of the country.

From donating relief materials to international displaced persons in Abuja in the north of the country to feeding kids during the annual Children’s Day celebration in Lagos and Delta States and the more recent free donation of 20, 000 textbooks to schools pupils and students, the Greater Tomorrow Children’s Foundation has carved a name for itself in the area of charity works and providing a better society for indigent children.

Speaking during the recent books donation in Delta State, Onigbinde, who graced the epoch-making occasion, said he was proud to be associated with Okoku, who was one of the players, who he coached at the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations

‘’I am proud to be associated with Okoku and the Greater Tomorrow Children’s Foundation because it is not easy to see a young man do what he is doing in terms of helping the less-privileged ones in our society.

‘’What Okoku is doing through Greater Tomorrow Children’s Foundation will go a long way to define and determine how well our society will become in the future and he deserves to be supported”, added Onigbinde.

The former Eagles coach urged blue-chip organisations and well-meaning individuals to team up with Okoku in the alleviation of poverty and provision of succour to the less-privileged ones in the country.