Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

One person lost his life, while 21 others are missing, when a boat carrying 30 passengers capsized in the Bafarawa River in Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

THISDAY checks revealed that the incident occurred on Saturday when the passengers from Modaci and Bafarawa villages were heading to Isa town.

It was also gathered that local divers recovered a corpse, rescued eight persons and are currently searching for the remaining 21 persons.

The Director General, Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Ibrahim Dingyadi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Sokoto on Monday.

He said officials of Isa Local Government had already informed the agency about the incident, adding that necessary arrangements had been made on rescuing the remaining persons which is still ongoing.

He stated that SEMA officials had joined the local government workers and local divers searching for the remaining 21 persons.

Dingyadi explained that residents of the area use small boats for transportation and as such was not safe because they overload them.

He cautioned residents of the area against using small boats in view

of the heavy rains.

He added that the state government was doing its best to rescue the victims and also assist their families.

Meanwhile, the deceased have been buried in accordance with Islamic rites in the area.