By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Chairman, Bauchi State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr. Hashimu Gital, Monday led union members to shut down the office of MTN in the state capital.

Speaking to reporters at the premises of the MTN office, Gital said: “This is to advance issues of decent work, better conditions of service for workers.”

According to him, “Every worker is entitled to better working conditions, but the telecommunications company is fond of regularly renewing employment contract with its workers as a way of shying away from the respiratory similitude of paying gratuity and pension to them.

“We are giving them three days as warning as directed by the national office of the NLC in Abuja.”

He said: “MTN which all of us are aware of every three months, they sack the workers and give them a new contract. This is not acceptable. Our law do not accept that, and those workers need to be liberated.”

Gital, who was visibly angry, declared that: “We need to tell them that they need to respect the laws of the country. They need to also respect our own labour laws but most importantly, they must respect human and trade union rights.

“Workers have dignity; workers are not slaves and therefore, all workers must be treated with the best of attention.

“Injury to the workers at MTN is an injury to all Nigerian workers.”

All efforts to talk to MTN officials in Bauchi prove abortive.