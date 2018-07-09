By Eromosele Abiodun

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside has stated that Nigeria will continue to seek continued technical cooperation and support from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The partnership, according to him, will help in build sustainable capacity to be a globally competitive maritime nation and accelerate the sector’s contribution to the Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The NIMASA boss made this assertion during an interview at the ongoing 120th Council meeting of the IMO in London.

He noted that technical cooperation would help build up knowledge and the necessary skills to position Nigeria as a maritime nation that operates in line with global best practices.

According to him, “The technical cooperation and support being sought from the IMO is in line with NIMASA’s Medium Term Strategy plan, which is intended to help drive maritime growth in the country. “The technical cooperation has become a necessity that deserves urgent attention due to the knowledge gaps, changing technology, new regulations that have come into force and experience from incidents around the world.”

Speaking further, he noted that the agency’s area of interest for seeking technical cooperation included the domestication and ratification of IMO legal instruments, environmental stewardship and safety issues.

He also added that the cooperation was not only for NIMASA, but for all other maritime regulators and stakeholders in the country, saying synergy was needed to make the country a leading maritime nation, which is the overarching goal.

Peterside also hinted that the IMO Secretariat had approved a number of technical cooperation to be implemented in Nigeria from September till next year. This includes sending some experts to work in the country.

He expressed the willingness and determination of the agency to ensure that Nigeria is given its rightful place in the comity of maritime nations.

The Council is the Executive Organ of IMO and is responsible, under the Assembly, for supervising the work of the Organization amongst other responsibilities.