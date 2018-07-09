couple, others cry for help

Rebecca Ejifoma

Following warning last week that cultists should desist from converging for their sacred day 777 in Lagos, the Lagos Police has arrested 120 alleged cultists in Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The suspects, including 35 female, range from age 14 to 42. According to the police, the alleged cultists were arrested based on credible intelligence available to the Command and was communicated to the Officer-in-Charge of Anti Cultism.

The Lagos Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, “They were arrested at Ikorodu where they were observing 777, undergoing initiation in preparation to unleash mayhem on the larger society.”

One of the paraded suspects, Mrs. Ebele Joseph, 30, told THISDAY that she and her husband were arrested on their way home from the Oba’s palace where there was a festival.

She expressed bitterly: “My husband and I went to Palace to watch Egunu festival. On the way, as we wanted to take a bike, Taskforce vehicle stopped and carried us.”

According to the Kwanu imdegeme of Delta State, the officers who arrested them took them to one hotel. “They took us to one Fatica hotel where there was party.”

While she cried profusely for help, she told THISDAY that she is an ordinary indomie seller. “I sell indomie and egg morning and night in front of my house at Igbe road, Ifeoma junction.”

Meanwhile, THISDAY spoke with the husband, Mr. Gabriel Aligbe, 33, who pleaded for help, as his confession tallied with his wife’s.

“We went to watch Masquerade at the Oba’s palace. On our way back to get a bike at past 9pm, Taskforce vehicle stopped and ordered us to enter. They didn’t tell us what we did. they took us to that Vatica hotel and brought some boys out.

He continued: “Some were stained with blood. Because they pack us together, the wrist of my shirt got stained too. They have not allowed me make call.

“I’m a simple motorcyclist. Nobody knows I’m here. I didn’t know what I did until now I hear them say all these things. ko ye mi o. ejo o. eshanu me o. koyemi o. Mi fe bi mo (He pleaded for help in Yoruba).

He expressed: “I have family but my phone is not with me. koye mi o. ejo,” he cried as he wiped his tears.”

Meanwhile, the CP assured the alleged suspects that they would send for their families to let them know of the arrests.