Alliance for Democracy (AD) has disassociated itself with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) purportedly signed on Monday in Abuja by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 45 other political parties and the Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC), the break-away faction of the ruling APC.

The (MoU), is meant to spell out their strategic relationship ahead of the 2019 general elections and specifically focus on the process that would lead to fielding a consensus presidential candidate by the coalition against the presumptive candidate of the APC, President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, in a strongly worded statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the AD, Ms Nola Olayinka, the party described its inclusion as preposterous and as an expensive gaffe by the initiators.

The statement claimed the leadership of the party was never consulted before the announcement.

The statement read in parts: “The attention of the Alliance for Democracy has been drawn to a purported MoU signed by some political parties in Abuja today in which our great party, AD was mentioned as being part of.

“We strongly deny any pact with either the PDP or the rAPC or any other political party and we consider it very preposterous for our party to be associated with the pact.

“We are using this medium to inform the public, all party faithful and the INEC that at no time were we part of the talk and negotiations. We advise that the information should be ignored as a mere ploy to add credence to their MoU with the use of the name of our great party.