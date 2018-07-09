The organisers of the Ghana Information and Telecom Awards 2018 (InstinctWave) has recognised and applauded the concerted efforts of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) for championing advocacy about enabling environment for its members’ businesses and protecting its members’ interests in the telecom industry.

The annual awards, which holds in Ghana, is in its 8th edition this year, where ATCON was recognised.

The National Treasurer of ATCON, Mrs. Aderonke Adeyegbe who received the award recently on behalf of thee association, appreciated the organisers of the award, saying it would make ATCON go the extra mile in the area of advocacy. She said ATCON’s advocacies had led to increase in the flow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the sector and it has also restored the confidence that the local investors have in the sector.

“It would generally spur us to do more constructive and meaningful advocacies for the betterment of our members and sector within Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

“We sincerely value this prestigious award as it indicates that our efforts at removing all identified barriers to the continuous rapid growth of the telecoms sector did not go in vain as more resources will be dedicated to our advocacy work,” Teniola said.

According to him, “Our engagements with all relevant agencies to provide an enabling environment shall be reinvigorated in order to get government at all levels to make laws and policies that will further grow and develop the sector, so that Nigerians and Africans in general can reap the expected benefits of reliable and seamless telecommunications services.”