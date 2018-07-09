Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party and some opposition political parties, including the Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC), a splinter group in APC, have signed a deal to operate as a coalition to present a common candidate for 2019 presidential election.

Leaders of the parties gathered at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre Abuja Monday to sign a memorandum of understanding to that effect.

Speaking on the reason for the gathering, former National Secretary of the PDP Caretaker Committee, Senator Ben Obi, said the political parties resolved to reverse all the anomalies in governance brought about by the inept administration led by APC in next year’s election.

Details later…