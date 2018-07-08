By Laleye Dipo in Minna

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has said Niger State is now polio free.

The Chief Field Officer of UNICEF, Dr Zakari Adamu, disclosed this in Minna at the weekend during the signing of the 2018 agreement with UNICEF.

Adamu explained that the success recorded was as a result of the financial commitment of the present administration to the polio campaign.

The field officer also attributed the success to the involvement of the governors wife, Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello, who he said had ensured that children in the state were in good healthcare condition and for participating in the reduction of maternal and infant mortality programmes.

Adamu asked for the intervention of the government in other areas especially health education and nutrition

In his remarks, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello said his administration would continue to partner with UNICEF in order to ensure adequate provision of humanitarian and developmental assistance to children and women in the state.

The governor said the advantages and benefits of UNICEF in the state could not be over emphasised, adding that his administration would ensure it sustained or improve on its relationship with the organisation.

“Words cannot quantify the value of work the United Nations Children’s Fund is doing in Niger State. I am trying to sustain or improve the relationship between the state and UNICEF as it is of great benefit to the people of the state,” he said.

He stated that despite the financial challenges being faced by the state, government would ensure that it continues to see to the effective and efficient healthcare services of children in the state.

‘I can assure you that we are going to do our best in the interest of the general public by partnering with UNICEF because of the advantages,” he said.

The governor then commended the efforts and contributions of UNICEF in boosting the healthcare system of the state thereby assuring them of his participation in all their programmes.