Hadiza Usman is a miracle worker. Unlike the middling marabou whose miracles are ephemeral and deceptive in nature, she commands faith in her abilities to do exploits in maritime sector. No doubt, a power is passing from a fine mortal to the maritime industry’s winded abyss; it is sunny and infectious, like its patron’s catching persona and svelte smile. Pundits would call it the efflorescence of mind over matter but industry titans understand it as an end to new ports authority boss, Hadiza Usman’s brilliant exertions.

By the time the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) completes its N7billion head office in Abuja, Selma Lagerlof, would turn in her grave. For the first time ever, the late Swedish writer and Nobel laureate may have cause to eat up her own words, and accept that women can actually do great feats that have permanence. Contrary to her notions in respect of the latter, Usman is pulling all the stops to institutionalise the greatest monuments for Nigeria’s sake.

Soon after she revolutionised maritime industry and the ports authority by her visionary leadership, she is set to record another remarkable fillip to NPA operations, by erecting a N7billion head office in Abuja. Predictably, a lot of contractors have begun to jostle for the job; the biggest names in the industry have tossed their hats in the ring in desperate bid to clinch the challenging but highly lucrative contract.

The level of desperation of interested parties has attained worrisome proportions as they aren’t sparing Hadiza a moment’s rest. They have been crowding the porch and office lounge of the NPA boss, ever since the proposed NPA project became public knowledge. There is no gainsaying Hadiza Usman improves the lot of the NPA by her commitment to excellence and superior management skills. Many of her subordinates argue that if she had been born a man, she would have conquered industry and surpassed the attainments of giants among men.

A Master’s degree holder in Development Studies from the University of Leeds, Hadiza’s background and experience in policy research and public sector reforms has been instrumental in terminating systemic corruption and repositioning a moribund NPA for excellence in performance and delivery of quality services within 9 months.

Hadiza, who is also a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Anti-Corruption, has indeed committed to opening an anti-corruption office in the NPA in line with a report submitted by Nigeria’s Independent Corrupt Practices Commission on the corruption index in ports administration.