Like medieval deities meeting in Elysium to perform the commencement of creation, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Bukola Saraki and some other top businessmen converged last Thursday for Otunba Niyi Adebayo’s daughter, Morenikeji’s wedding ceremony at the popular Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos. For the first dance, the groom stared into the eyes of his bride as if he meant to rediscover a familiar treasure trove.

Dele stared into Morenikeji’s eyes wondering how many wonders subsist in the two shiny orbs and windows into her soul. It was a charming, corny, over-the-top moment at an event most noteworthy, perhaps, for how it drew the top socialites and politicians to celebrate with the new couple. Dele looked like he would mesh with Morenikeji. She looked even more ready to interlock with him in body, mind, spirit and soul. The couple filled up each other’s glances with muted affectation of undying love. At the ceremony, treasures and wonders were much in evidence.

As the dark-haired bride, floated down the aisle in splendid silk, the groom eagerly awaited her arrival, standing on his pew to get a bird’s-eye view of his ravishing bride. She looked every bit a princess. From the start to finish, scores of guests indulged in bedazzled documentation. Not a few dignitaries in the consummately wired crowd were pleasantly enthralled by the very well-heeled couple’s ingenious way of declaring their undying love for each other and cementing it in holy union—albeit with enormous helpings of fairy tales, expensive perks and elan.

The couple began their journey to matrimony at the prestigious Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina Lagos and was well attended by friends and family. Thereafter, the church service came to an end and guests moved to the well decorated reception which was held at the Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos. King Sunny Ade thrilled guests with his beautiful music and also other music performances by DJ Exclusive, Bez and Tiwa Savage who spared no effort in giving the audience the best of entertainment.

The wedding reception had in attendance the creme de la creme of the society in Nigeria such as the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, Bashorun Dele Momodu, Governor Godwin Obaseki, Chief James Ibori, Senator Ben Bruce, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr. Femi Otedola and Dr. Tony Elumelu.