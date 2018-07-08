At a recent inter-denominational prayer for Nigeria, organised by the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David, Abuja, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo said the government had committed the country to God in prayer, hoping that the results of the prayers would begin to manifest soon.

Coming at a time the nation is going through one of her most challenging era in nation-building, the vice-president’s prayer is more defeatist than promising. In fact, it seemed more like the leadership of the country just surrendered her sovereignty to challenges than confronting them.

Unfortunately, for Osinbajo, who evidently knows better, no nation develops on the basis of mere prayers. Development, for the record, is guaranteed when leadership deploys capacity to work through planning and execution. In any case, Nigeria has never ceased to pray and what has she achieved from it? Daily piling up crises!

Buhari and Osinbajo should change tactics, buckle up their chin strap and get tougher on the problems that are standing on the way of Nigeria’s progress. Prayer is ever present. Capacity is the problem and does not need prayer.