By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved N13,000 as being the penalty imposed on each student of the Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil for the destruction of the school property.

The approval, which was as a result of pleas from parents and other stakeholders, was confirmed in a statement signed by the university’s Registrar, Information and Public Relations, Sa’idu Abdullahi Nayaya, and made available to THISDAY in Kanoon Sunday.

According to the statement, out of the total N13,000 penalty charges for each student, the governor decided to pay N3,000 subsidy for Kano indigenes.

The subsidy by the governor connotes that each Kano indigene among the students will pay N10,000, while non-indigene among the students will pay the entire N13,000 sanction.

The statement further noted that Governor Ganduje decided to pay N4,000 medical screening charges for all students of the institution.

According to the statement, the grace period for all students to pay their sanction charges has been extended by one week, which will now be from Monday July 9 to Friday July 27, 2018.

The students Wednesday May 2, 2018, went on the rampage after three of their colleagues drowned in a river, near the university’s campus. One of the drowned students died while two others were rescued.

Besides, the university authority dissolved the Students’ Union Government (SUG) for its involvement and failure to elicit their entrusted statutory responsibility during the crisis as enshrined in the university’s law.

The school’s management immediately after the incident shut the university.