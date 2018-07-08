Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris has ordered that security should be beefed up immediately in all public spaces, particularly worship centres, schools and markets.

The Force Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jimoh Moshood, in a statement Sunday, said the directive from the IGP was as a result of the recent killing of seven policemen at Galadimawa roundabout, Abuja by gunmen.

Moshood said Idris had set up a team of Specialised Crack Investigation Detectives, Police Scene of Crime Experts and Technical Intelligence Unit of the Force to investigate the killing of the seven policemen.

He added that the investigation team had so far arrested five suspects connected to the killings but stressed “the need to beef-up security throughout the country to enhance and ensure adequate security and protection of lives and properties across the nation”.

He said the Commissioners of Police were to also work with community/religious leaders, other stakeholders and public spirited individuals to nip in the bud crimes and criminalities in their area of responsibilities (AOR).

The police spokesman said the IG had also instructed all commissioners in charge of State Commands and their Supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police and other police formations nationwide to be on red-alert with immediate effect to nip in the bud and prevent crimes and criminalities in their states.

To this end, he said, “the AIG of Police in charge of zonal commands and Commissioners of Police in state commands are under strict instruction of the IGP to re-gird their crime prevention and control strategies, and carryout massive deployment of police personnel and logistics to strengthen security in their AOR and deal decisively with suspected criminal elements”.

According to Moshood, “particular attention is to be placed on places of worship, schools, markets, venues of recreation and other public spaces to forestall any untoward incident”.

He said that the ongoing raids on criminal hideouts and black spots will be sustained throughout the country. He also disclosed that the show of force exercise and confidence building patrols will also be embarked upon.

The Force PRO implored members of the public to cooperate with the police personnel deployed in their localities.

He assured that the renewed commitment of the Police to sustain the tempo of the fight against violent crimes and other criminalities in the country and guarantee protection of lives and property remains unequivocal and unwavering.