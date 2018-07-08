Emmanuel Ukumba in Lafia

A youth group, Alago Development Association (ADA) at the weekend rejected the decision of the state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to allocate lands for the federal government’s cattle ranches programme in Nasarawa State. Al-Makura had allocated seven gazetted grazing reserves of the state located at Awe, Keana, Doma, Assakio, Konva, Gitata and Kurudu for ranching in the state.

But the Alago youths cautioned that the decision of the state governor to site the cattle ranches in their areas was an indirect invitation of war.

At a news conference in Lafia yesterday, President of the Alago youths, Iliya Ashokpa Auna said the areas were already under siege by the Fulani herdsmen hence it was a time bomb that may cause an unimaginable crisis in future if cattle ranches were to be sited in their areas. He said:

“The leadership of ADA’s youth wing wishes to warn Al-Makura not to invite an unimaginable war in Nasarawa State over his recent approval for the establishment of cattle ranches in Doma, Keana, Obi and Assakio Local Government Areas which are already in crisis. “Therefore, we cannot fold our hands and allow our ancestral lands to be allocated for ranches. The cattle ranches will disrupt the relative peace being enjoyed in the Alago communities.”