“These youths and black marketers started scooping the fuel before the whole place went up in flames,” the security operatives said.

According to the security men, the flame and thick smoke enveloped the whole area causing pandemonium and confusion.

However, the security men, it was learnt, chased away all those around while many families quickly evacuated their relations and property.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya, when contacted, said that “for now, we have not been able to ascertain the extent of damage”.

Yahaya however hinted that some arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The Director General of the state Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, also confirmed that no life was lost because of the timely intervention of security operatives.