Tobi Soniyi

Justice Tanko Muhammad of the Supreme Court has identified corruption as one of the major impediments to Nigeria’s development.

Muhammad, who spoke in Kano saturday while delivering a keynote address at the 11th Annual National Conference of the Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria, said that graft had permeated every level of Nigerian society.

According to him, whenever corruption is mentioned, attention goes to public office holders only, however, even the common man is not left out in corruption practices.

He traced that the country’s development challenges to high level corruption in public and private life.

He said: “The monster of corruption has grown so big and strong that it has penetrated all aspects of our life.

“As Muslims we must not forget the statement of Prophet Muhammad, Peace be upon him, that Allah has cursed the one who bribes and one bribed.”

Muhammad commended the passage of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition) Act, 2015, but said it must be reviewed to meet new challenges posed by e-criminals and protect the public against their evil acts.

In the area of security, Muhammad said that there was a need to strengthen national security and develop strong institutions to meet with the challenges of the fast changing and increasingly complicated modern life.

He called on Muslim lawyers to promote national security, respect for human rights, rule of law and fight against corruption.

President of the association, Mr. Kamal Dawud, condemned the killings of innocent Nigerians and called on the federal government to invest more in curbing the faceless people and organisations fueling crises all over the country.

He said: “The government should warn all religious organisations in Nigeria against hate speech, any religious leader that instigates followers should be made to face the law.”

He also called on government at all levels to do what is necessary to make life easier for Nigerians, as well as improve and develop the economy. He appealed to religious and traditional leaders to complement efforts of the government by playing positive roles in overcoming the country’s security challenges.