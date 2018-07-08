Despite huge public outcry that greeted the recent Plateau State killings, which reportedly claimed over 120 people, the suspected killer herdsmen have not suspended their heinous killing sport on account of taking revenge for rustled cows.

The Nigerian state, as it is, is in a clear state of anomie and the more the dangers stare people in the face, the more the reality of a total security review dawns on the people, unfortunately, not the leadership.

From a complete overhaul of the current security architecture, to embracing the imperative of multi-level policing and taking seriously the latest threat by Niger Delta militants over the killings of the people, the options before the Muhammadu Buhari government are simple.

To contend that government has poorly handled the crisis so far is stating the obvious. But whilst the palpable ineptitude of the government is a concern, there is the need for a collective intervention of stakeholders, not because of the government but the need to save the country from the precipice. What is certain is that the killings cannot continue, otherwise, there would be consequences.