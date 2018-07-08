Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, former minister of many portfolios – a quintessential and detribalised Nigerian, Alhaji Adamu Ciroma, died last Thursday at 84. Shola Oyeyipo pays tribute to his legacies in nation-building

When the news broke last Thursday that elder statesman and former Minister of Agriculture and later Finance, Malam Adamu Ciroma, had died, two quotes quickly came to mind. First was by a US poet, Henry Longfellow, which says “When a great man dies, for years the light he leaves behind him, lies on the paths of men.”

Definitely, Ciroma left an indelible mark on the sand of time. That can easily be evaluated in the comments and praises that have continued to pour in on him.

The second quote is by an anonymous author: “Those who have lived a good life do not fear death, but meet it calmly and even long for it in the face of great suffering. But those who do not have a peaceful conscience dread death as though life means nothing but physical torment. The challenge is to live our life so that we will be prepared for death when it comes.”

By every measure, Ciroma was prepared for death, not just because he couldn’t live much longer, but more because he came, saw and conquered many of his challenges. Indeed, he contributed his quota to humanity before he eventually stooped to death after a protracted illness.

Family sources said the prominent Nigerian politician breathed his last at the age of 84 at a Turkiush Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Though the nature of his illness that claimed his life was not disclosed as at press time, Ciroma reportedly died after a protracted illness and was buried in Abuja same day according to Islamic injunction.

He would be fondly remembered as a seasoned journalist, administrator, fearless politician, former minister of different portfolios, former Governor of the CBN and one of Nigeria’s leading elder statesmen, who always took strong positions on national issues.

Perhaps, his transformation from being a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) between September 24, 1975 and June 28, 1977 to become a major player on the political field is one of the most significant stories of his life.

Born 1934 in Potiskum, Yobe State, Ciroma attended primary schools in Fika and Potiskum. Later, he attended the Bornu Middle School and Barewa College, Zaria before he proceeded to the Nigerian College of Arts, Science and Technology.

He graduated from the University of Ibadan in 1961, joined the civil service as an administrative officer; became a Senior Assistant Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Power in 1966 and later, Editor, New Nigerian Newspapers, where he eventually became the Managing Director and later CBN Governor.

He delved into politics and in 1979, he was a presidential aspirant on the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) platform. He came third after Shehu Shagari and Maitama Sule. As he gained greater prominence in the party, he served as NPN secretary for a short period after which he was named Minister for Industries, Agriculture and Finance.

In September 1983, Ciroma became the chairman of a presidential transition committee, with a term of reference to make proposals on how to restructure the federal government.

He was one of the leaders, who fought the military regime of the late General Sani Abacha to a standstill, a founding member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was at the helm of affairs in Nigeria between 1999 and 2015. He was Minister of Finance during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s tenure between 1999 and 2003 and his wife, Hayiya Maryam Ciroma, was the Minister of Women Affairs and Youth in the same government.

Quite expectedly, the news of his passing immediately attracted condolences from many well-meaning Nigerians as a significant number of them had close working relationship with him.

President Muhammadu Buhari, through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina expressed condolences to the Ciroma family, the government and people of Yobe State on the death of the elder statesman.

Buhari said Ciroma, a political leader, will be long remembered for his remarkable service and dedication to the country’s unity, progress and stability. He assured the Nigerian people that the deceased would be honoured for his contributions to promoting democracy in Nigeria.

In a statement reacting to the news, Senate President Bukola Saraki said: “Although death is painful, it gladdens my heart that the late Ciroma lived a worthy and successful life. As a public servant, the late Ciroma’s integrity was unparalleled; as a politician, he was unblemished and as a journalist, he was among the finest breed.”

“We have lost a detribalised Nigerian, bridge-builder and a strong pillar for nation’s unity. He will surely be remembered for his forthrightness and integrity. We shall miss him greatly.”

From his stable, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara described Ciroma as an “icon of transparency and an epitome of integrity, who lived an incorruptible life.”

He said Ciroma was a great man, a patriot, leader par excellence, a shining star, intellectual genius and highly, cosmopolitan public servant, who exhibited high sense of patriotism, passion and enthusiasm for the progress and development of the country.

Incumbent Governor of the CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele described Ciroma as a very good man, who was still of immense service to the apex bank.

According to him, Ciroma was a firm believer in the sanctity and independence of the CBN.

On his part, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar revealed that his worldview was shaped by the mentoring he got from the late Ciroma. He said Ciroma’s death had denied Nigeria one of its finest statesmen, who gave their best to their country.

“A lot of what I have turned out to be in life today was as a result of the early contacts and mentorship that I had with Adamu Ciroma, who graciously offered me vacation job in my formative years.

“Ciroma’s honesty and patriotism were among his greatest virtues. The deceased left behind untainted public service record for which he would always be remembered.”

His party, the PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Nigeria lost one of its finest politicians and a patriot, who contributed hugely to the unity and development of the country.

“Mallam Ciroma lived as a committed citizen; an astute administrator and highly disciplined politician, who discharged all responsibilities vested in him with unequaled forthrightness and loyalty to the nation.

“On the political sphere, this great Nigerian will be remembered for his roles in ensuring the stability and growth of our nation, and particularly, the roles he played in the formation and growth of the PDP. He played a leading role in Group of 34 eminent Nigerians, otherwise called the G34 that formed the PDP.

“He was an embodiment of the ideals and visions of our great party in our pursuit of a prosperous nation, where unity, equality and justice prevail,” PDP stated.

Condolences came from practically all notable Nigerian politicians, lawmakers, and virtually all the state governors (former and serving), who expressed sadness at his death and eulogised his good virtues.