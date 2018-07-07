A former Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has warned against imposition of candidates in the coming primary elections in the state. Chief Onuesoke, who gave the warning while addressing newsmen shortly after the Delta Central PDP meeting held at Eku, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State, advised that the ongoing rebranding exercise of the party in the state can only produce overwhelming victory for the party, if and only if, there would be free, fair and credible party primary election. He argued that the party should dispense with old ways of consensus and imposition of candidate on the party, just as he noted that failure to jettisoned old way would mean getting the same result it has always gotten over the years. ”Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of every democracy and the primary mechanism for exercising the principle of sovereignty of the people.