My Story

Ozimede Unuane is a musician with a distinct style. In this interview with Tosin Clegg, he talks about his music, journey so far, inspiration and more

What’s your kind of music?

My music is connected to my personality as it’s all about love and inspiration. I make music that relates to people’s feelings and inspire them to overcome challenges.

How did you start your career, how is the journey so far?

Growing up in a church as a Pastor’s kid ignited the musical talent in me. My journey started immediately people began to identify and compliment my gift.

What inspires your kind of music?

I draw my primary inspiration from God and secondary from other artistes. My favourite artiste however has always been John Legend and his content and delivery is a standard I hope to replicate and fine-tune to my style.

What’s your latest project?

I released a single mid-February titled ‘Anything.’ The reviews were awesome from Nigeria and abroad. I also have some collaborations yet to be released but most likely before the year runs out I will drop two projects. In five years, my prayer is to have established a strong brand in music and business.

What’s exceptional about your kind of music?

One of the major things I look out for while writing is my contents moral value. I always try to express love in its purest forms that has no connection with delinquency. I also make sure my music is not religiously biased or spreading any form of hate and that’s my idea of being exceptional.