Chivita, a brand of CHI Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sugar and Cholesterol Control Foundation (SACCOF) to boost wellness in Nigeria.

President of SACCOF, Ademola Adesoye, noted that the partnership between the duo sought to increase public awareness on the nutritional benefits of 100 per cent fruit juice as well as to correct misconceptions on sugar consumption.

Adesoye said that the both Chivita and SACCOF would embark on massive campaign to pass the message down, further adding that excess sugar intake without complementary active living, are the likely causes of diabetes and associated diseases among many Nigerians.

He thus called for the involvement of relevant stakeholders in the campaign as well as more investment in researches and public sensitisation.

“It is important Nigerians understand that they need sugar to carry out their basic tasks. What is bad is excess intake.

And what could be normal for one person may be excessive for another. What determines the volume of sugar you require are your lifestyle and the amount of energy you need to discharge your responsibilities.”

Managing Director of Chi Limited, Deepanjay Roy added that the firm would, on the strength of the partnership, support the foundation’s research works and other initiatives aimed at educating Nigerians on healthy living. He said that the company and SACCOF had shared values in boosting the quality of life, through enlightenment and support for consumer’s health and wellness.

“As a sustained initiative, we hope to support independent efforts by experts such as nutritionists and dieticians to show how fruit juice contributes to the health and well-being of consumers. We will also create a sustainable discourse on the truth and science of 100 per cent fruit juice and the No-added Sugar proposition,” he stressed.