Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation has warned Governor Ayodele Fayose over the accusation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr Kayode Fayemi, deployed his former security aides to arrest school principals and teachers who are illegally collecting teachers’ voter cards on the order of the

governor.

Few days ago, a text message from Ekiti Teaching Service Commission had directed all principals and head teachers to collect the names of all teachers in their schools, including their voter cards and bank accounts. INEC warned Fayose to stop the illegal practice, but the governor would not as he applied more force on the teachers to surrender their cards.

Irked by the governor’s audacity, Department of State Services (DSS) agents stormed Ola-Oluwa Muslims Grammar School, Ado-Ekiti, to arrest school officials caught in the

act illegally collecting teachers’ cards, but Fayose turned the heat against Fayemi, accusing him of suborning security agents to arrest the suspects.

But a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of Kayode Fayemi Campaign Organisation, Wole Olujobi, explained that Fayemi had no hand in the arrest of the suspects.

He warned Fayose against malicious utterances to set the public against the APC governorship candidate, even as he berated the governor for blackmailing DSS agents in the performance of their official duties.

“Fayose has refused to relent in the illegal collection of teachers’ voter cards.There are reports of invitations of some teachers who refused to submit their voter cards by the Teaching Service Commission on the order of the governor to answer queries for refusing to illegally transfer their voter cards to illegal hands, which prompted DSS to act to protect the teachers from illegal possession of their cards by

unauthorised persons.

“Fayose is hereby warned against unguided statements and reckless lies that Fayemi sent his security aides to arrest school principals.

“Fayemi never has the power to direct DSS to arrest innocent citizens.

In fact, DSS agents do not need the directive of even President Muhammadu Buhari to carry out their legal duties.