Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday discharged Senate President Bukola Saraki of the false asset delaration charges leveled against him by the Federal Government.

The apex court in its judgment delivered Friday by Justice Centus Chima Nweze, set aside the decision of the Court of Appeal and affirmed the decision of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) which had earlier upheld the no case submission of Saraki’s counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN.

The CCT had in its judgment discharged Saraki of all 18 count charges on grounds that the prosecution failed to prove its allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

However, the appellate court in its judgment discharged Saraki of 15 of the 18 count charges and ordered him to open his defensce on three charges, adding that prima facie case was established against him on counts 4,5 & 6.

But delivering judgment on Saraki’s appeal Friday against the decision of the Court of Appeal, the apex court held that the prosecution failed to call material witnesses to support its case against the Senate President.

The court agreed that all those who had knowledge of facts were not called to testify in the matter. Besides, the court also held that those who tendered documentary evidence against Saraki during the trial were not makers of the document and hence their evidence on the documents were hearsay and lacked probative value.