The 2018 edition of the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) held recently in Lagos brought Lagos brought together various key stake holders in the health sector, both public and private, across the country.

The award, considered the leading Nigerian health care award that honours excellence, innovation and quality improvement in the nation’s health care system, according to the organisers received over 2500 nominations across various categories this year.

Among those awarded was Renal Dialysis Centre, the recipient of the dialysis service provider award for the year 2018 an award the organisation won in the previous edition in 2017.

Founder/CEO of Renal Dialysis Centre, Dr. John Okoh, after receiving the award, noted that the awards for the organisation was a call to do more in the area of dialysis and renal care as the reward for a job well done is more work.

Okoh clearly stated that Renal Dialysis was on a mission to “provide accessible, affordable and quality dialysis for people with kidney disease through individualized care to improve quality of life”.

He acknowledged the contributions of Renal Dialysis Medical board headed by Prof. Babatunde Salako at ensuring patient care and wellbeing remain on the front burner.

When asked what was responsible for the success the organisation has achieved since its establishment in 2012 and the fact that this is the second time in a row it was winning the award, he said it was dedication of the team at improving the quality of life on persons on dialysis. Other awardees at this year’s event included Director, Nett Pharmacy, Pharm Chris Ehimen, and Pharm Chibuike Uchemadu Agaruwa.