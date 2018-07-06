Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it recently took delivery of the largest B737 MAX fleet in the Continent. The B737 MAX 8 features the new ‘Boeinboosting customers’ experience. The environmentally friendly aircraft has a minimal carbon emission and consumes 15 per cent less fuel than the 737-NG.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “It is an immense honour for all of us at Ethiopian to reach this milestone a few days after we colourfully marked our 100 fleet milestone and the latest acquisition is an affirmation of our continuing pioneering role in African aviation and the successful implementation of our fast, profitable and sustainable growth plan, Vision 2025.

“Today, we are glad to include the B737 MAX 8, the latest in Boeing’s single-aisle series, in our young and modern fleet family with an average age of less than 5 years. As a customer-centric airline with a high adaptability to emerging technologies, we have been pioneering Africa’s aviation with latest-technology fleet throughout our 72 years history. In line with our growth targets under Vision 2025, we will keep on investing in further expansion of our fleet an in acquiring the latest aircraft the industry has to offer.”

With this delivery of the new ultra-modern aircraft, Ethiopian’s fleet of Boeing airplanes grows to 73 jets, including the 787 Dreamliner, 777, 737 MAX, and the 757 and 767. “Ethiopian Airlines continues to fly at the forefront of Africa’s commercial aviation industry by operating the most advanced airplanes,” said Marty Bentrott, Boeing Sales vice president for Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Central Asia & Africa. “We are honored by Ethiopian’s continuing confidence in Boeing airplanes and we look forward to growing our five-decade long partnership, the airline said.