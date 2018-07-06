Martins Ifijeh

The Concerned Staff of Energy Commission of Nigeria has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Prof. Eli Jidere Bala as the Director General, Energy Commission of Nigeria, for a second term.

The group said with the reappointment, President Buhari’s change agenda of fighting corruption within and outside public service is firmly advancing to greater heights.

Stating this in a statement signed by its representative, Haruna Gidado, and made available to THISDAY yesterday, the staff said the reappointment of an incorruptible and principled Bala will certainly consolidate the financial discipline, accountability, transparency, and openness he has instilled in the governance of the commission for the past five years.

“Despite the financial constraints during Bala’s first tenure, he drastically reduced the commission’s debt on constituency project from N16 billion in 2013 to about N6 billion in 2017. He also ensured no debt was incurred on all the laudable projects executed during his stewardship.

”Among his enormous achievements are his facilitation of the election of Nigeria as the Vice President of the 8th Assembly of the IRENA, Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2016; his facilitation of Nigeria joining the International Energy Charter (IECh), Brussels, Belgium in first quarter of 2017.

“He ensured Nigeria’s contribution to international energy organisations under the commission’s purview like World Energy; he facilitated the enhancement of capacity development of staff through sponsoring various training programmes, including at MSc and PhD levels; he also ensured the number of officers in the Directorate cadre rose from 11 in 2013 to 26 by May 2018, while others were appropriately promoted,” the group listed.

It also noted that under Prof. Bala’s first tenure, he facilitated ECN Act amendment bill 2018 to be passed by the National Assembly, thereby repositioning the commission to serve as the national focal point for renewable energy, and revenue generating agency.

“It is on this regard we are welcoming back the indefatigable and principled Boss, as he continues to move ahead with the good work has been doing,” the group stated.