To once again draw attention to the persistent killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen across the country, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) thursday declared a nationwide protest, prayer and fasting to express its anger and disappointment over the continuous cases of killings of Christians in the Middle Belt and other parts of the country.

The association bemoaned the dilly-dally approach of President Buhari and the federal government in confronting the killer herdsmen perpetrating the killings across the Middle Belt.

Speaking on the nationwide protest, CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, said, “The leadership of CAN has declared July 9 to11, 2018 as National Days of Prayers and Fasting against unwarranted killings in the land and calls on all well-meaning Nigerians, both within and outside the country, to join Christians on July 11, 2018 for a peaceful protest against the killings.

“CAN’s decision is hinged on willful and persistent killings of fellow citizens in general and Christians in particular nationwide and mostly in Plateau and Benue where mass burial has become the norm without any positive response from the country’s security agencies.”

He explained that “CAN is worried, disturbed and disappointed that despite all the clarion calls on President Buhari to re-organise his security team by replacing all the security chiefs, he has consistently turned a deaf ear to such calls.

“From all indications, the president seems to be satisfied with their poor performance and the attendant problems that have led to avoidable loss of lives and property.”