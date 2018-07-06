Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The President of Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick, has been appointment Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) 1st Vice-President.

The appointment, according to a memo dated 5th July 2018 and signed by CAF’s General Secretary, Amr Fahmy, took effect from Thursday.

Pinnick’s appointment, said Fahmy, was made by CAF President Ahmad Ahmad, after consulting with members of the Emergency Committee, following the resignation of the former 1st Vice-President, Mr. Kwesi Nyantakyi.

“This decision is immediately applicable, in accordance with article 27 paragraph 2 of the statutes, which will be ratified by the Executive Committee in its session scheduled on the 27 and 28 of September, 2018,” Fahmy said.