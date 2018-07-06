Count us out of APC crisis, says Bayelsa chapter

A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-west, Chief Bode George, has made it clear that he is not leaving the party for the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC).

According to him, the visit by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to his home last week was a social and condolence visit, which had nothing to do with joining the ADC.

George stressed that such visits are not unusual given his past relationship with the former president, adding that Obasanjo was also his former boss in the military and that such camaraderie is not unusual given what had happened to him.

George said he shared similar relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari and other former colleagues in this military.

He made it clear that he will never leave the PDP for any other party, adding that party has survived it most turbulent times and is set to take over governance again.

The former president had paid a surprise visit to the home of George, a move that was interpreted as part of Obasanjo’s move to lure the fore deputy national chairman of the PDP to ADC.

Meanwhile, as the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) continues to unfold, the Bayelsa State chapter of the party has dissociated itself from the crisis, saying that none of its members is involved in the crisis rocking the party.

According to a former chief of state to Chief Timipre Sylva when he was governor of the state, Chief Samuel Ogbuku, “if you check the name of the people that make up the Reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC), there is nobody from our state among them. We are still with the APC even though some people who were not happy with the last congress have gone to the court to challenge the outcome of the last congress. Despite that, the party is one united family here in Bayelsa state.”

Meanwhile, another leader of the party in the state, Chief Nathan Egba has urged the national leadership of the APC to call the aggrieved rAPC members to the negotiation table.