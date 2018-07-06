Organisers of the Cape Verde 2019 Africa Youth Cup, Serahanasports, have confirmed that the duo of Benfica (Portugal) and Kegue FC (Togo) have confirmed their participation in the tournament billed for April next year in Praia.

“We are glad to announce that the darling club of the legendary Eusebio and Portugal shall be participating in the Africa Youth Cup in Cape Verde 2019. According to Mr Filipe Alves, who oversees organisation and communication at the Benfica academy, the team is set to come to Cape Verde next April 2019 for the Africa Youth Cup,” spokesman for Serahanasports, Godson Abba Ekadi disclosed Thursday.

Ekadi who was full of excitement at this development was quick to add:

“Benfica is the first European team to be confirmed and others will soon register going by the very impressive online registration we have gotten lately. We are glad to inform you that Kegue football club from Togo are also coming to Cape Verde for the Africa Youth Cup. The president of the team Mr Daniel Amegangi was full of excitement in our last conversation about his team attending the tournament.”

Godson further disclosed that their staff in Europe, Mr Newman Ebiegberi of Africa Youth Cup recently received the president of Ivoire Sport Promotion of the Ivory Coast, Colonel Kone Mamadou in Paris concerning the Africa Youth Cup and other sporting issues. Colonel Kone Mamadou is also the president of CF Volcan Junior academy of Cote d’Ivoire, another team billed for the Africa Youth Cup Cabo Verde.

Godson stressed that a lot of online registration have been received from teams in Ghana, Uganda, Liberia, Gabon, Cameroun, Zambia, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Senegal, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria.

“Mr Shola Opaleye of the City of Lagos academy Nigeria (COG) and Honourable Justice Idris of United boys football club Bauchi Nigeria have also showed serious interest in the Africa Youth Cup. Since we are only featuring 16 teams in this first edition, participation requests shall be treated on ‘first come first served basis’. It is very important for all clubs to note that registration shall close as soon as 16 teams have been confirmed, and we believe that it would not drag to January 2019 the official closing month for registration. We advise teams to make the registration commitment and be confirmed now before it’s too late,” Ekadi said.

There is excitement in Cape Verde over this latest development according to the director of the Estadio Nacional de Praia Mr Orlandinho Mascarenhas. Cabo Verde is ready to receive everyone coming to Praia for the Africa Youth Cup in their usual traditional hospitable manner.