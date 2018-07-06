It was a feather in the cap of a gallant and consulate cop, Dan Nkem Okoro, when he was decorated with the rank of Commissioner of Police recently. Okoro was decorated by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

Afterwards, Okoro decorated other police officers at the Special Fraud Unit (SFU), Ikoyi. The 27 officers were recently promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Urging them to shun corruption or be shown the way out, Okoro said he would not tolerate lukewarm attitude and laziness.

Until his promotion, Okoro was Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) at the SFU, Ikoyi, a unit headed by CP Ibrahim Lamorde. He had been appointed as the CP in charge of Anti-Fraud, Alagbon.

He reminded the decorated officers that SFU was known for its transparency and professionalism.

Okoro said: “No senior officer wants to work with lukewarm personnel. You all must make good names for yourselves in the force.

“You have to be known as fearless, incorruptible officers. Be strict, decent and very professional. Do not disappointed your families nor bring the force to disrepute. Be counted among the good eggs.

“The IG has no tolerance for indiscipline and corruption. He does not hesitate to show the exit to officers who soil their hands. Also, the SFU has been known for its transparency and professionalism. As you serve your tour of duty, be sure to respect and uphold those values.”