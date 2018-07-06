Winner of the 2018 Pharma Entrepreneur of the Year Award and publisher of PharmaTimes, Pharm Chris Ukah, has said the prize is a huge entrustment to him to do more for the progress of the pharmaceutical profession in Nigeria. Ukah said this after the award recently bestowed on him by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Board of Fellows (BOF) for distinguishing himself in the practice of pharmacy. He was also honoured for his exceptional and enterprising tenacity in setting up and nurturing PharmaTimes, a pharmaceutical/health monthly. “I consider it a unique entrustment backed by hard-earned reputation of the finest brains that our great profession has produced and as such I would not take it for granted”, Ukah said.

He said the honour was “both gratifying and motivating because it signifies that what we are doing at PharmaTimes has made recognisable contribution in promoting Pharmacy profession and industry without our knowing it.” The award was presented to Ukah at the 2018 edition of the PSN Board of Fellows annual mid-year meeting/dinner held recently in Lagos. The presentation was done by the Director-General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, on behalf of BOF. The awardee is also Group Managing Director of KCH, an emerging conglomerate with interest in publishing, production, and marketing of high quality essential medicines.

Other awardees at this year’s event included Director, Nett Pharmacy, Pharm Chris Ehimen, and Pharm Chibuike Uchemadu Agaruwa. Every year, the body of distinguished pharmacists in Nigeria organises the Pharma entrepreneurship award to celebrate members of the profession who have made outstanding contributions to the practice of pharmacy in Nigeria. Highlights of the occasion included the launch of the “Say No To Drug Abuse” campaign initiated by the director-general of NAFDAC in collaboration with Young Pharmacists Group, to discourage drug abuse in Nigeria.