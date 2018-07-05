Chiemelie Ezeobi

Tragedy was last night averted after another tanker fully laden with petroleum products fell at the Mosalasi area of Ipaja, Lagos State.

Coming at the heels of the explosion caused by another tanker at Otedola Bridge two weeks ago, which claimed 10 lives and burnt 54 cars, the Ipaja accident saw emergency responders quickly deployed to the scene to avert another tragedy.

At the scene were officials from the Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA), the response unit of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the police.

The accident, which led to a heavy traffic gridlock, locked down the roads leading to Ipaja and environs.

To ameliorate the situation, a diversion was later charted for motorists to ply the Egbeda route.