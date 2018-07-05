Star Lager, the official beer brand of the Super Eagles, selected five lucky fans to cheer on the Nigerian national team in Russia. The fans, who were chosen from a series of raffle draws at Star activations in different states across Nigeria, got to witness the final group D game between Argentina and Nigeria.

While on the all-expense paid trip, fans were treated to various memorable experiences including visiting the Vodka museum and Saint Isaac’s cathedral, while also getting to meet the legendary Victor Ikpeba who was also in Russia to cheer the team.

The trip to Russia winners experienced the match live in the VIP section of Krestovsky stadium and got to share an experience of a lifetime with thousands of other football fans from across the world.

According to one of the winners, Ochei Chidinma from Anambra State, “I am delighted to be on this trip because it is everything I had hoped for and more. Star Lager has an amazing way of rewarding consumers and me coming to Russia to watch the Super Eagles live is a dream come true. I am really happy to be a part of this experience.”

Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Yinka Bakare said, “Star Lager is a consumer focused brand, a listening brand and we care lot about our consumers., Giving fans an opportunity to cheer on the Super Eagles in Russia is just another way of appreciating them and giving them the total footballing experience that they deserve. As the official beer sponsor of the Super Eagles, we will continue to support this great team and keep rewarding the fans with amazing experiences even in the days ahead.”

Star Lager beer has been a strong supporter of the Eagles all through the Russian experience, and also during the three group games played against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina. The brand has also been providing special football and music experiences for fans with Star Fan Parks that were activated across the country during the friendly matches at the state of the art Super Eagles dome.

As the official beer of Super Eagles, Star Lager also recently launched special edition bottles which pay homage to the national team of Nigeria, while also bearing surprise gifts and rewards for fans through the United We Shine Millionaires Promotion, a nationwide consumer activation which kicked off at the start of the Russia games and will extend into the middle of August.