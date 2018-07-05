Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

In view of prevailing security challenges in Plateau State and as part of measures to further protect lives and properties of citizens, the state government has placed an indefinite ban on public processions in all parts of the state.

In a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr Yakubu Dati, the state urged citizens to adhere strictly to the ban.

It added: “This is to prevent miscreants and unpatriotic elements from hijacking any protest to further inflict pain and hardship on innocent citizens.

“The ban will enable government take stock of the security situation in the state.”

While appreciating the democratic right of citizens to protest, the statement said government also has a duty to ensure nothing negatively affects the citizens.

“Government therefore solicits the cooperation and support of citizens for a peaceful