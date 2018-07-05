The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has revealed plans to pass into law, a bill to set up a Security Trust Fund for the state, as part of measures to revamp the security architecture.

Obaseki disclosed this when executive members of the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers Association of Nigeria (RANAO), Edo State chapter, paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

He noted, “As part of the rethinking of the state’s security architecture, we will, very shortly, pass into law the new Security Trust Fund Bill, which is going to be the anchor on which our security architecture will be built on.”

The governor commended members of RANAO for their contributions to the security of the country, noting, “Nigeria has been shaped by your activities as retired security officers and you have fought to keep the country as one.”

He urged the group to provide advice and assistance to improve the security of lives and property in the state, adding that security is a major challenge facing the country, and all hands must be on deck to solve the nagging problem.

Obaseki said, “As a government, we realise that the challenges we face as a country is quite deep and formidable. Without law, safety and order, government will not succeed. That is why we have tried, as a government, to do our best in terms of safety, security and order to enable us build a great state.”

Earlier, leader of the group, Major General Paul Edomwande (rtd), commended the governor for the developmental strides recorded since he assumed office as governor of the state. “We laud your effort in abolishing the Community Development Associations (CDAs) that had caused carnage in our communities.

“Nothing should be allowed to disrupt the mop-up that is still going on,” he added.