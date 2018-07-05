Argentina legend Diego Maradona has launched a scathing attack on American referee Mark Geiger following England’s World Cup victory over Colombia.

The Three Lions came through a feisty encounter on penalties, but the referee has received plenty of criticism from South America in the aftermath.

The latest comments come from Maradona, himself not a saint by any means, who claims he witnessed a ‘theft’ in Moscow.

Speaking on Argentinian television after the game, he said: ‘I saw a monumental theft. I apologise to all the Colombian people, but they must know the players are not to blame.

‘It is the man who decides who the referee is who is to blame. A man like that (Geiger) should not be put in charge of a game of that magnitude.

‘With all due respect, Pierluigi Collina, as the man who designates the referees, he is very bad. He must apologise to the Colombian people.’

Maradona went on to explain what he would do better if he worked for FIFA, before claiming that American Geiger knows more about US sport baseball than football.

‘I told (FIFA president) Gianni Infantino that if I worked for FIFA I would change everything,’ Maradona noted. ‘It has to be transparent. That’s why I didn’t go there.

‘The referee will know a lot about baseball, but he has no idea about football. The Colombian players asked for VAR and he did not give it to them.

‘Twice the English threw themselves to the ground and he did not admonish them. This was theft.’