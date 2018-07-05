Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senator representing Kaduna North in the National Assembly, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, has hinted that he would soon decide whether to remain in the All Progressive Congress or pitch his tent with another political party.

Hunkuyi made this disclosure Thursday when he received a delegation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from his constituency, Kaduna North, in Abuja.

He said he had detailed discussion with the delegation on how to work together to salvage Kaduna State from poor governance.

Hunkuyi ,who has been having a running battle with Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai, over accusations of injustice and high handedness said “the PDP members that visited me today are my kith and kin because no story of the party will be complete in Kaduna State without my name featuring prominently at one point or the other.”

He said, “the political arena as we know guarantees freedom of participation, association and very shortly we will come up with a position on the direction for our polity, to correct the anomalies in the state.

“The essence of participatory politics in democracy is to create a sense of belonging as no one person is an island and a tree cannot make a forest. I am committed to building and developing Kaduna State.”

Hunkuyi however expressed concern over the crisis in the party, saying the formation of the Reformed APC was a serious blow to the party.

His words: “The crisis in the APC is nothing new. Everyone is aware of it, and what happened yesterday signifies the climax of the crisis in the party.

“We discussed a lot of things and it is not an understatement to say that we are all unhappy with the situation in the state. We discussed on how to seek solution to the challenges in the state,” Hunkuyi further said.

On his part, the Legal Adviser of Kaduna PDP, Mr Musa Kabir, expressed optimism that the party’s meeting with Hunkuyi and the other lawmakers would yield positive result.

He said, “we came to see the lawmaker because of his hard work. He was with us and now we want him to come back so that we can work together to salvage Kaduna State.”