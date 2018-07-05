President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Melvin Pinnick, has been appointed as 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF’s Secretary General. Amr Fahmy, signed the letter that announced the appointment of the Delta-born football administrator into the exalted position.

Pinnick replaced Ghana’s Kwesi Nyantakyi who stepped down from the position following an undercover investigation that indicted him for dropping the name of the Ghanaian President in shady deals.