Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday said he received with sadness, the news of the passing of the former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adamu Ciroma.

A statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, said “The President believes that Ciroma as a political leader and Federal cabinet minister for Industries, Agriculture and Finance, at various points in his remarkable life, will be long remembered for his remarkable service and dedication to the country’s unity, progress and stability.”

Noting that the late former CBN governor “will be honoured too for his contributions in promoting democracy in Nigeria,” Buhari said “his legacies should be a constant reminder to politicians who wish to work for the good of their communities and our great country.”

The statement said, the President on behalf of the Federal Government and Nigerians, “extends sincere condolences to the Ciroma family, the government and people of Yobe State on the passing of the elder statesman.”

He prayed that God would grant Ciroma eternal rest and comfort the elder statesman’s family, friends and associates.

In his own condolence message, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said that his world view was largely influenced by the early contacts and mentorship that he received from Malam Ciroma.

In a statement by his media office in Abuja, the former Vice President said that the death of Ciroma had robbed Nigeria of one of its finest statesmen who gave their best to their country.

“A lot of what I have turned out to be in life today was as a result of the early contacts and mentorship that I had with Adamu Ciroma, who graciously offered me vacation job in my formative years”, Atiku said.

Atiku described the deceased as an astute politician, bureaucrat, technocrat and banker who served Nigeria selflessly.

According to him, Ciroma’s honesty and patriotism were among his greatest virtues, adding that the deceased had left behind untainted public service record for which he would always be remembered.

Atiku said people like Ciroma joined politics primarily motivated by the passion to serve rather than self-aggrandizement.

He said Ciroma’s honesty had earned him respect by successive governments in Nigeria and that this reputation would follow him beyond the grave.