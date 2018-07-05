Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

A former Governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala wednesday heeded the clarion calls of his numerous political support groups, which recently coalesced under Akala Support Group, to join the array of aspirants jostling for the sole ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of 2019 gubernatorial race.

Two weeks ago, the immediate past Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Chief Bayo Adelabu declared his intention to vie for the same post. The list of those in the camp of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, eyeing the seat also include, Ibarapa-born entrepreneur, Dr. Ayantayo Ayandele; a technocrat, Joseph Tegbe of the KPMG; a former Head of Service, Mr. Soji Eniade, Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN); a seasoned journalist, Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan and the Managing Director/CEO of Costain (West Africa), Ayodeji Ismail Karim and a host of others.

But Alao-Akala who ruled the state between 2007 and 2011 after an initial stint on the same position, during the 11months his erstwhile boss, former Governor Rashidi Ladoja, was impeached, told teeming supporters who besieged his Bodija residence that he was the most experienced and the one with the milk of human kindness to steer the ship of the state after Ajimobi.

“In the past few months, the political arena in the state has been agog with intense politicking by governorship aspirants jostling to occupy the Agodi Government House. When I had the privilege of occupying that office several years ago, I endeavoured to put smiles on the faces of the people of the pace-setter state within the available resources.

“I make bold to say emphatically and unequivocally that my laudable accomplishments in virtually all sectors speak volumes and which without mincing words had earned me the sobriquet of “OYATO GOVERNOR”.

“Patriotic people of this state for quite some time now, I have been inundated by telephone calls, text messages from well meaning citizens and subjected to intense pressures by Destiny Group, corporate bodies, political associates and friends alike to stage a comeback to the governorship seat of our dear state.

“Consequently, with all sense of responsibility and with a view to consolidating and surpass the achievements recorded so far by Governor Ajimobi towards making the state better, I, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala having communed with my Creator, the Almighty God, my immediate family and due consultations with the critical stakeholders, do solemnly offer myself to contest for the governorship seat of Oyo State come 2019. So help me God.

“Finally, I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to my numerous supporters across the 33 Local Government Areas of the state particularly the Destiny Group. I salute their courage and unwavering commitment to this project. I shall always be grateful to you all. Let us therefore continue to move forward in our collective dreams to build a united, peaceful, politically stable, economically viable and better Oyo State.”