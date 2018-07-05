Okon Bassey in Uyo

For endorsing his second term bid, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has promised to establish three cottage industries in the three federal constituencies of Eket Senatorial District of the state for women.

Women from the district under the umbrella of Eket Senatorial District Women Forum had at a rally announced the adoption of the governor for a second term.

The rally held at the Onna Township Stadium witnessed thousands of women who turned out to praise Emmanuel for effective representation of the district and assured him of their support in his second term bid come 2019.

The women said they were impressed with the spread of projects including industries, empowerment schemes and appointments across the 12 local government areas of the three federal constituencies of the senatorial district .

They equally praised the Governor’s wife, Martha for her numerous life touching programmes through her Family Enhancement and Youth Reorientation Path Initiative.

The position of the women was sealed through a motion moved by Senator Helen Esuene and seconded by the member representing Eket Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Mrs. Owoidighe Ekpoattai.

In appreciation, the Governor promised to set up industries in each of the three federal constituencies to generate employment for the women. He urged the leadership of the women in each of the constituencies to meet and agree on the type of industries they want, which should commence before the end of the year.

He described women as peacemakers and home builders, thanking them for offering to purchase nomination form for his re-election in 2019 and promised to continue providing programmes and policies to improve on their well-being.

The governor called on those who are yet to benefit from his interest free loan schemes for traders and market women, to exercise patience as the scheme continues revolving.

In a message, the state Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, Obong Paul Ekpo urged the women, youths, elders and leaders to take the message to all their wards and units and ensure they work with their people to return the governor for another term from 2019 till 2023.