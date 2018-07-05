Elder statesman and former Minister of Finance, Malam Adamu Ciroma, is dead. He was aged 83.

According to family sources, the prominent politician died at the Turkish Hospital in Abuja.

Though the nature of his illness was not dislosed but he died after a protracted illness that may not be unconnected with old age.

THISDAY gathered that Ciroma, who hailed from Potiskum in Yobe State, would be buried later today in Abuja.

He was a foundation member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and served as minister of Finance between1999 and 2003 during former President Olusegun Obasanjo administration.

He also served as Minister of Agriculture in the Second Republic and was governor of Central Bank of Nigeria between 19975 and 1977.