Funmi Ogundare and Kehinde Lawal

Winners of the season IX Lagos State Schools Governor’s Quiz Competition have emerged, as Lagos State Senior Model College, Kankon defeated Epe Senior Grammar School to clinch the star prize.

The competition, aimed at developing the minds of the students by creating a healthy rivalry among students in public and private primary, junior and senior secondary schools across the state, saw Idimu Junior High School, Alimosho and Military Nursery/Primary School, Yaba defeating Community Junior High School, Debojo and Araromi Primary School, Gbagada to win the junior secondary and primary schools categories prime trophies.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Oluranti Adebule announced that Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has approved a cash reward of N100,000 for all participating students to motivate them and their colleagues. Their teachers and schools also received cash prizes ranging from N100,000 to N250,000.

She commended the participants, while expressing satisfaction about their display of knowledge in science and technology, business studies, humanities, art and craft, as well as current affairs.

She said the competition has broadened the horizon of students resulting in noticeable improvement in the results of terminal examinations like BECE, NECO and WAEC. “It has also groomed them such that they now win various quiz competitions with relative ease.”

Adebule revealed that public school students have in the last one month won the PZ Cussons Chemistry Challenge and NNPC National Science Quiz Competitions with Fatai Tadese of Abibat Mogaji Senior School, Iloro winning the star prize at the PZ Cussons, while the NNPC competition’s state final was won by Franklin Ezeunala of Meiran Community High School.

She advised all students in public and private schools to devote more time to their academic pursuit, invest their youthful energy and intellect to create job opportunities rather that roam the streets and embrace social vices like internet fraud, hooliganism, rape, examination malpractice, alcoholism and drug abuse.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Adebunmi Adekanye said the quality of the quiz competition has been growing progressively. “The standard of questions that are posted to the students and the ease with which they answered them is a testimony to the quality of education that the state provides.”

She commended the teachers of the various participating schools for the brilliance exhibited by the participants from the preliminaries to the final, which showed that the students were properly groomed.