Mohammed Aminu in Sokoto

The Sokoto State House of Assembly Wednesday urged the state government to come to the aid of the towns and villages affected by rainstorm and windstorm in Goronyo Local Government Area of the state.

The call followed a motion on a matter of urgent public importance moved by the member representing Goronyo constituency, Alhaji Wahab Goronyo, and seconded by the member representing Illela constituency, Alhaji Dayyabu Kalmalu.

He said some of the affected villages in the area were Goronyo town, Shinaka, Mallamawa, Warankai, Birjingo and Gare, among others.

Goronyo described the disaster that occurred in the villages of the local government area as unfortunate.

“This was as a result of heavy windstorm and rainfall which affected so many houses, food stuff and other agricultural products across the area.

“Accordingly, securing lives and properties is one of the cardinal objectives of any government, hence the need of this matter of urgent public importance.

“Moreover, disasters occur without notice and affects the livelihood of a given area. Therefore, the need to assist the victims becomes imperative,” he said.

He therefore solicited the assistance of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other agencies for the affected persons in the area.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the plenary session, adopted the motion while the members unanimously supported it.