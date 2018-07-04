Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

The contest for the gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State recorded a milestone in Ibadan, the state capital, yesterday as the Oluyole chapter of the party formally adopted a journalist turned politician, Alhaji Kehinde Isiaka Olaosebikan as its candidate for the 2019 gubernatorial race.

The Member representing Oluyole Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Muideen Wahab Ademolu moved the motion for the adoption at the weekly general meeting of the party held at Community Primary School, Olomi.

The historic motion was seconded by the Executive Chairman of Oluyole Local Government Area (LGA), Prince Ayodeji Abass Aleshinloye and it was unanimously carried by the entire members of the party in the local government amidst pomp and pageantry when the party chairman, Alhaji Waheed Akinleye put the question to the house.

Consequent upon this adoption, Olaosebikan has become the first gubernatorial aspirant to be unanimously endorsed and adopted by the grassroots with the votes of an entire local government already in his kitty.

Speaking while moving the motion, Hon. Wahab Ademolu disclosed that his findings after wide consultations on Olaosebikan showed clearly that the former local government chairman was affectionately loved by not just only the politicians, but by all the segments of the society, including the youths, local government workers and traditional rulers.

While urging the people of the local government to rally round Olaosebikan, Wahab said he was very optimistic that the adopted candidate would win the APC ticket and emerge victorious at the polls.

Prince Abass Aleshinleye who described Olaosebikan as his long standing friend said the local government was fully behind the aspiration of Olaosebikan and that he would rally his fellow chairmen to see that Oluyole produces the next governor of the state in the person of Olaosebikan.

The leader of the party in the local government who is also the State Deputy Chairman, Hon. Lekan Adeyemo also spoke glowingly of Olaosebikan maintaining that the adoption by the local government was the first step towards victory for Olaosebikan and Oluyole LGA.

Adeyemo told the gathering that with Olaosebikan as the governor of the state, a better future is assured for all and sundry as he posited.