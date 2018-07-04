Obinna Chima

French President, Mr. Emmanuel Macron yesterday urged political and business leaders in Nigeria and other African countries to continue to take initiatives that would develop the continent.

He stressed the need to promote entrepreneurship and innovation in the continent, saying “if Africa doesn’t succeed, France and Europe will never succeed.”

He said Africans should endeavour to change the narrative about the continent, adding that Africa should not allow other continents to decide its future.

Macron said this during an interactive session organised by the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), in Lagos.

..DETAILS LATER