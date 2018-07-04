Executive Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Tandoh has been appointed the tournament director of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) approved Challenge Seamaster Nigeria Open.

This year’s Nigeria Open will be held from 9-13 August inside Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the annual competition, Mr. Wahid Enitan Oshodi said that the ITTF took into consideration a number of factors before arriving on the choice of Dr Tandoh as the Tournament Director for the 2018 edition of Nigeria Open.

“Lagos State holds a starring role as usual. The support of the state in terms of the infrastructure, transportation, hospitality and human resources they put at our disposal is massive. Their staff who work on this project with the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) continues to acquire the knowledge that is so important for hosting top class events.

“Lagos has over the years continued to develop its capacity in this regard and it is well on its way to fulfilling the vision of the government to be a major player as one of the world’s top sports tourism destinations.

“It is this that the ITTF has recognised and led to them appointing Dr. Kweku Tandoh (Executive Chairman), Lagos State Sports Commission as the Tournament Director for this event. He brings with him over 30 years’ experience in sports administration and this can only help enhance the tournament, ”Oshodi said.